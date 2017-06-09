close
Nepal felicitates 1st Indian who scaled Everest six times

The first Indian man who scaled Mount Everest for a record six times was felicitated in Nepal.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 13:56

Kathmandu: The first Indian man who scaled Mount Everest for a record six times was felicitated in Nepal.

Adventure Sports Tourism Society felicitated Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu of Uttarakhand during a programme at Lalitpur district on Thursday. 

The mountaineer, a Padma Shri awardee, achieved the feat on May 27, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Dharmashaktu, who works with Indian Border Security Force, received a felicitation letter from the Tourism Department`s officiating Director General Durga Datta Baral and the Society`s trustee Bikram Pandey.

The Society also made Dharmashaktu a Tourism Ambassador of Nepal to north India.

He had first scaled Mount Everest (known as Sagarmatha in Nepal) in 1998 and had received India`s prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2003. 

NepalMount EverestKathmanduLalitpur districtPadma Shri

