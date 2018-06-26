हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepalese woman raped in gurudwara complex in Shahjahanpur

According to the FIR lodged by the woman, 'sevadars' (volunteers in a gurudwara) Amrik Singh (55) and Gagandeep (30) raped her, Police said.

Shahjahanpur: A 30-year old Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by two men in a gurudwara complex, the police said.

The woman was on her way to Uttarakhand along with her two children and had taken shelter in the gurudwara near Longapur jungles on Sunday night after failing to get conveyance for her onward journey, SP in-charge Subhash Chandra Shakya said.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman, 'sevadars' (volunteers in a gurudwara) Amrik Singh (55) and Gagandeep (30) raped her, he said. 

The men have been taken into custody for questioning and the woman sent for medical examination.

