Nervous nineties? Not at all: 96-year-old scores 98/100 in literacy exam

Thiruvananthapuram: This Kerala woman has indeed proved that age is just a number. At 96, Karthiyani Amma, a resident of Alappuzha district, has scored two less than the full marks in an examination.

Amma had appeared for 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission and the 96-year-old secured 98 out of 100 marks in it.

Kerala:At 96 yrs,Karthiyani Amma of Alappuzha Dist.scores 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission.She was the oldest student appearing for the exam. Approx 42933 ppl cleared the exam who were tested on skills incl. reading, writing&maths pic.twitter.com/edvcKywmf4 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

Karthiyani Amma was the oldest student appearing for the examination.

Nearly 42933 people have cleared the examination. They were tested on various skills including reading, writing and mathematics.