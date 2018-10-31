हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Nervous nineties? Not at all: 96-year-old scores 98/100 in literacy exam

Karthiyani Amma was the oldest student appearing for the examination.

Thiruvananthapuram: This Kerala woman has indeed proved that age is just a number. At 96, Karthiyani Amma, a resident of Alappuzha district, has scored two less than the full marks in an examination.

Amma had appeared for 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission and the 96-year-old secured 98 out of 100 marks in it.

Nearly 42933 people have cleared the examination. They were tested on various skills including reading, writing and mathematics.

