Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in 1945 plane crash in Taiwan: Govt

New Delhi: In a reply to a Right To Information (RTI) query, the government has said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in a plane crash on August, 18 1945, a report said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) admitted of Netaji dying in the plane crash while replying to a RTI query filed by Sayak Sen.

The Centre in its reply said, "After considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice GD Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in plane crash in 1945.''

The report was published by The Indian Express.

The great freedom fighter's family expressed displeasure over Centre's claim.

Netaji's grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who is also Bengal BJP vice president, called the reply “highly objectionable” and said he would raise the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his RTI application Sen also enquired about Gumnami Baba or Bhagwanji. To thsi teh MHA replied: "Some information about Gumnami Baba and Bhagwanji is available in the Mukherjee Commission report on pg-114-122. This report is available at mha.nic.in. Mukherjee Commission had come to the conclusion that Gumnami Baba/Bhagwanji was not Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose".

In October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the family members of Netaji and announced that the government would declassify the files relating to the leader whose disappearance 70 years ago remains a mystery.

Last year, on Netaji's 119th birth anniversary on January 23, as many as 100 secret files were made public by PM Modi.

While two commissions of inquiry had concluded that Netaji had died in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, a third probe panel, headed by Justice M K Mukherjee, had contested it and suggested that Bose was alive.