Netherlands is natural partner in economic development of India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after his meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis said that Netherlands was a natural partner in the economic development of India.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 16:54

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after his meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis said that Netherlands was a natural partner in the economic development of India.

"​Ties between India and Netherlands are very old. Our bilateral relations are very strong," he said, adding, "Netherlands is a natural partner in the economic development of India. Our trade and economic ties are increasing."

PM Modi also said, "Would like to thank for the warm welcome accorded to not just me, but our entire delegation. This visit was decided at a very short notice, would like to laud your leadership for the way it is organised."

At the same time he thanked Netherlands for helping India get membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year.

On his part, Rutte said, "India is now a global economic power. We have plenty to offer to India. Bonds between Indian and Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years."

"Today India and Netherlands work together in many areas trade, environment, agriculture, logistics innovation, culture and science," the Dutch PM added.

TAGS

NetherlandsEconomic developmentIndiaNarendra ModiMark Rutte

