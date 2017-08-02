Never heard remarks like what Lalu Yadav made for Nitish: JD(U)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader K.C. Tyagi on Wednesday said that in his entire service in the Indian politics, he has not come across statements like the ones made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"In my entire time spent in Indian politics, I haven`t heard anyone using such terms for any political leader. It feels like I am sitting in an uncivilised village. The statements show his frustration and miserable condition," Tyagi told ANI.

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused long time ally Lalu Prasad Yadav of being smothered in corruption, the latter on Tuesday hit back asserting that his long-time-friend-turned-foe is a `turncoat` and is known for his dubious character.

Lalu said, "I know Nitish Kumar from the beginning as I`m senior to him. He is one big `Palturam` (turncoat) whose true colours will soon show. From the very beginning, he is known for his dubious character. Nitish has forgotten the days when he used to take my blessing and go for any political debate or talks."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lalu said that Nitish used to speak ill of BJP and today he is singing their glory.

Earlier on Monday, Nitish, while addressing his first press conference after joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), declared that no one is capable to face and beat Prime Minister Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "biggest leader" in the country and added that "there is no one who can defeat him."Nitish also explained that he had given Lalu Yadav ample opportunities to explain the charges of corruption against him, but to no avail.

If Lalu had explained himself over the corruption allegations, then situation could have been different in Bihar, Nitish said.

On July 26, Nitish resigned as the chief minister and ended two-year alliance with the RJD and the Congress over corruption charges against his deputy and Prasad`s son Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish, however, the very next day, formed an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and was sworn-in as the chief minister of the state — for the sixth time.