Never thought I would have address his prayer meeting: Emotional LK Advani remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NEW DELHI: An emotional LK Advani remembered his association with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he spoke at the prayer meeting of the former prime minister. Recalling his friendship, he said that he never thought he would have to address a gathering like and speak about him in his absence.

"I have addressed several public meetings but I had never thought that I will once have to address a meeting like this, a meeting where Atal ji would not be there," the senior BJP leader said.



The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday said that during the years that he spent with Vajpayee, he learnt a lot from him. "I consider myself fortunate that my friendship with Atal ji lasted for 65 years during which I watched him closely. Working together, we shared our experiences, watched films together and read books together," Advani said.

Along with Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Vajapayee's family members along with several other party leaders were present at the former PM's prayer meet on Monday.

Speaking to the gathering, PM Modi recalled how Vajpayee never compromised on his ideology. "He spent several yrs in opposition but never compromised his ideology. His efforts ensured that India became a nuclear power and attributed the tests to the brilliance of our scientists. He never buckled under pressure. He was Atal after all," the PM said.