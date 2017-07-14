close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Never told ministers there will be no withdrawal of troops: MEA

China has been demanding that India must withdraw troops from Doklam for any dialogue between the two sides.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 17:26

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it has not told senior ministers that there would be "no withdrawal" of Indian troops from Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops are in a stand-off.

"Some sections of media have reported that MEA has told senior Ministers on Friday that there would be no withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. Such false reports are without any basis." MEA sources said.

The clarification came in the context of top ministers meeting in the morning ahead of a briefing to be given to opposition leaders on the Doklam stand-off and the Kashmir situation in the evening.

The brief statement triggered a number of questions whether India was preparing for withdrawing its troops from Doklam in the Sikkim sector, but there were no answers from the MEA.

China has been demanding that India must withdraw troops from Doklam for any dialogue between the two sides.
 

TAGS

Doklam stand-offMEAChinaDoklamKashmirIndia

From Zee News

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bethlehem: Ministry
WorldAsia

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bet...

Maharashtra

CLP urges all Mizoram MLAs to vote for Meira Kumar

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Three killed as car hits electricity pole

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio data leaks
Technology

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio...

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama&#039;s visit
IndiaAsia

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama's visit

World

Indonesia, Probolinggo, Bus accident, Arman Asmara Syarifud...

Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russian lawyer: NBC News
World

Ex-Soviet agent at meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russia...

World

Man confesses to killing four in Pennsylvania: Attorney

India

EU lawmaker condemns Amarnath terror attack

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message