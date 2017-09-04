New Cabinet ministers must fulfill PM Modi's 2014 promises: Sharad Yadav

New Delhi: Janata Dal-United supremo Sharad Yadav believes that the newly-appointed members of the Cabinet need to fulfill the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 electoral campaign.

"This is the third reshuffle in 3 years. We don't bother about who has come in and who has gone out. All the promises they made in 2014 are hanging upside down," he said while talking to ANI.

He added that the newly appointed Cabinet will be judged only on their performances.

Yadav said, "The cabinet can have end number of people but we judge the cabinet on its performance. We'll examine if the newly appointed ministers are able to fulfill the promises they made."

Speaking on Congress leader Manish Tiwari's comment on the newly-appointed members being a "senior citizens' club," Yadav said that age does not determine the efficiency of the members.

"Age is not a problem. The main aim is to fulfill the promises you've made," he said.

The third reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, being termed the last one before the General Elections of 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promoted sincere and hardworking ministers, inducted new faces with potential and talent to work and silently dumped all those who proved to be the non performing and could not come up to the level of the Prime Minister's expectation.

The cabinet reshuffle has been guided by the "4P" principle: "passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", aimed at delivering on Modi's vision of "New India" by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India's independence-an idea he had first flagged in March in an address to party workers at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi.

In two of the nine major changes in the Cabinet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of Railway Ministry, while Nirmala Sitharaman has been assigned the charge of the Defence Ministry, becoming only the second woman to hold the post since late Indira Gandhi.