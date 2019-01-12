हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex in Pragati Vihar, fire tenders rush to spot

ANI reported that at least 15 fire tenders have reached the spot to control the raging blaze.

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out on Saturday morning in a building at Block-14 of Pragati Vihar’s CGO Complex in New Delhi.

ANI reported that at least 15 fire tenders have reached the spot to control the raging blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

It is believed that the fire was caused due to a short-circuit but the exact reason is still not known.

More details are awaited.

