New Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex in Pragati Vihar, fire tenders rush to spot

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out on Saturday morning in a building at Block-14 of Pragati Vihar’s CGO Complex in New Delhi.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a building in Block-14 in Pragati Vihar's CGO Complex. 15 fire tenders at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2019

ANI reported that at least 15 fire tenders have reached the spot to control the raging blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

It is believed that the fire was caused due to a short-circuit but the exact reason is still not known.

More details are awaited.