New edition of AAP govt vs Delhi L-G war out in open, now over home delivery of services

There seems to be no end to the war between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The bone of contention this time is doorstep delivery of government services.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to vent his anger against Delhi L-G Anil Baijal over the issue. And it was resonated later by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the microblogging site.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said that the Delhi L-G had taken the decision “without knowing field reality”. Pointing that the scheme was welcomed by all sections of the society, Sisodia termed by move by the Delhi L-G as a “huge setback” in the AAP government’s “efforts to provide good and corruption free governance”.

Sisodia claimed that people are made to run from one government office to another for services like birth certificates and licences despite digitalisation of the services. He said that 40 such services would be stalled because of this move by the L-G.

LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations..etc LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery. 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

Most of these services r already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still hv to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs.2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

He further tweeted, “LG has taken decision without knowing field reality. Announcement of doorstep delivery scheme was welcomed by all sections of society. Huge setback in Del govt’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance.”

“Should LG have power to express difference of opinion with elected govt on such critical matters of public interest n be able to scuttle such measures? Public hugely suffering because of that,” he said in another tweet.

Later, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to vent his anger over the issue asking people their opinion on who should have a final say – L-G or elected government.

LG says digitisation enough. Elected govt says digitisation needs to be coupled wid doorstep delivery LG does not agree So, the question is - in a democracy, in such a situation, who shud have final say - LG or elected govt?? https://t.co/o1iNid6sxa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2017

However, the Delhi L-G dismissed the allegations saying the AAP government was asked to “reconsider” the proposal, adding that the same was not rejected.

A statement issued by Baijal`s office said: "LG has only advised to reconsider the proposal in its present form and has suggested to consider alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery.

It said that the model proposed by the government would introduce another layer of human interface with its attendant complications including "concerns associated with safety and security of women/senior citizens, possibility of corruption, delays, bad behavior, loss of documents, breach of privacy, etc".

"Service delivery persons would have to undertake `unnecessary` road trips on the already congested Delhi roads adding to the air pollution.

"...the residents of Delhi would have to pay service charges and the people would have to pay facilitation charges," Baijal said in the statement.

He suggested that digital delivery of services can be the "most effective" tool to eliminate corruption as it removes human interface, minimizes delays and discretion.

"Consider plugging gaps in digital delivery of services from application to delivery stage, enable people to access services online through Internet Kiosks to be set up by unemployed youth," he said.

(With IANS inputs)