New governors appointed for Arunachal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 11:12
New governors appointed for Arunachal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya

President Ram Nath Kovind announced the appointment of five new governors on Saturday. These include the governors of  Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya.

A press communique by the President's office named Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Bihar. Banwarilal Purohit has been appointed the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor of Assam and Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya.

The appointments will be in effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.
 

TAGS

Arunachal Pradesh GovernorBihar GovernorTamil Nadu GovernorAssam GovernorMeghalaya Governor

