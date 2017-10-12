'New India' can be achieved only by making it a people's movement: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Governors can become catalytic agents of change in society.

Addressing the opening session of the `Conference of Governors` at Rashtrapati Bhawan, he also said that the target of "New India" by 2022 can be achieved only by making it a people`s movement.

At the same time, PM Modi urged Governors to interact at length with students and teachers.

Giving the example of the recent Hackathon conducted by the Union government, where students had proposed technology solutions to several problems, he said Universities should be centres of innovation.

Further, the Prime Minister encouraged Governors to lead by example on the cause of Swachhata, or cleanliness.

He said that Governors can also motivate banks to give loans under Mudra to tribals, Dalits and women, especially in the period between Constitution Day on November 26th, and Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Diwas on December 6th.

PM Modi also encouraged Lt Governors of Union Territories to share the best practices being adopted by them in areas such as solar energy, DBT, and making Union Territories kerosene free.

(With inputs from narendramodi.in)