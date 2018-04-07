New railway line to link Kathmandu with India soon, says PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and Nepal have agreed to build a new railway line to link Kathmandu with India. He said adding that the two countries have agreed to expedite implementation of all connectivity projects. The PM made the announcement in a joint press conference with Nepal PM KP Oli.

"We aim at improving waterways and railways with Nepal. Today we reviewed the progress in various such connectivity projects. We have strong relations when it comes to the aspect of security and are committed to stopping misuse of our open borders," PM Modi said.

The Nepal PM also said that he has come to India to explore ways to enhance cooperation and take it to newer heights. "Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with India, our countries enjoy age-old historical ties and have many things to offer to each other. I invited PM Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time, I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon," Nepal PM Oli said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

"Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi had on Friday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi. Oli had also met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Nepalese Prime Minister underscored the significance of friendship at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, saying, "Friendship is most important and there is no comparison with friendship. Any treaty any agreement, everything starts with friendship. With our neighbours, particularly with India, we first expect friendship."

Oli's three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.