New ship inducted in Indian Navy

The second of its kind to enter the navy, the ship has been indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 23:15

Port Blair: Indian Navy on Monday commissioned an amphibious ship for transport and deployment of battle tanks, an official statement said.

The IN LCU L52, the second Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk-IV class to be inducted into service, was commissioned by Andaman and Nicobar Lt. Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

The second of its kind to enter the navy, the ship has been indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.

"The commissioning of L-52 is yet another manifestation of the potential of the country`s indigenous design and ship building capability," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

LCU MK-IV ship is an amphibious ship with the primary role to transport and deploy Main Battle Tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore. These ships would be based in the Andaman and Nicobar Command and can be deployed for multirole activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands.

The remaining six ships of the same class are in advanced stages of construction in Kolkata and are scheduled to be inducted in the next two years.

