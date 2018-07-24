हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JeM

New terror camps in PoK could target Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow: Intelligence report

It is learnt that Pakistan's ISI is backing JeM to carry out attacks in India and helped the terror outfit to set up its new camps and is also providing it with arms and giving training.

New terror camps in PoK could target Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow: Intelligence report
File photo

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have warned that terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad has opened new terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and could use terrorists trained here to target Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

According to the report submitted to the Centre, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has helped JeM set up these new camps and is helping the terrorist organisation in training and with arms supply. A Home Ministry official told Zee News that ISI has increased its reliance on JeM to carry out a major attack against India as compared to other terror organisations operating on Pakistani soil, namely Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. It is also learnt that JeM has created a group called 'Asaar-e-Jaish' on telegram and is using it to radicalise youth in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a group like this that JeM has reportedly bragged about having its operatives in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

It is being suspected that a few JeM terrorists may have crossed the Line of Control and entered J&K and that a few local youths may have also been taken on board to carry out suicide attacks on Indian forces here.

JeM has also been using social media for several months to spread its nefarious message against India. More than 500 audio abd visual clips have been sent through WhatsApp and telegram in which JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar is seen and/or heard spewing venom against Indian forces.

JeMJaish-e-MuhammadInter-Services IntelligenceISILashkar-e-TaibaHizbul Mujahideen

