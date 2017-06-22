close
New Varanasi-Vadodara express from Friday

The Indian Railways is starting a new train from Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Friday, an official said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 10:09

Lucknow: The Indian Railways is starting a new train from Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Friday, an official said on Thursday.

Mahamana Express would be the second train of its type. It would chug between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat.

The first Mahamana Express with plush interiors all built under the `Make in India` project, is currently running between Varanasi and New Delhi, the official said.

The new train will start from the Varanasi Cantt railway station. It has stops at Chivki in Uttar Pradesh, Jabalpur and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, Bhusawal and Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

The Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express will leave Varanasi at 6.15 am on Friday and reach Varodara on Sunday morning.

From Vadodara the train will run every Wednesday.

The new rake of the train has already reached Varanasi, an official told IANS.

It has one AC-Ist class coach, two Tend AC, eight sleeper coaches, four general coaches, one pantry car and two guard brake vans. There is no AC-3 tier coach in the train.

Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Narendra Modi

