New year's eve: Cops in major metro cities gear up to tackle possible violations

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again when people gather to bid farewell to the year gone by and welcome the new year with open arms. Out on the streets though, there are - once again - certain dos and dont's that will have to be adhered to strictly for personal safety and the safety of others. Traffic cops in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata - among others - are expected to be out in full force on Monday night to ensure that unfotunate incidents are kept to a minimum.

Here is what you need to know:

Delhi: News agency PTI reports that 15,000 cops would be on duty on Monday night to ensure the safety of all. Special picket teams include PCR and women personnel would be at key locations across the city. The traffic police department has warned against drunk driving and have promised a 'no tolerance' approach towards the guilty. The fire department too has been put on high alert.

News agency ANI reports that movement of vehicles on major roads towards the Connaught Place and in the inner-outer circle would be restricted after 8 pm on Monday. As per an advisory no vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place after 8 pm on Monday beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover , Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing , Gole Market , G.P.O, Patel Chowk , Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor place.

In addition to it, no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place.

DMRC has informed that exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on the New Year`s Eve on 31st December 2018.However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 PM for boarding the trains.

Mumbai: There are traffic restrictions that would be put into place in the Maxium City as well. Mumbai Police has informed that the north-bound NS Road and south-bound Shivaji Road towards Gateway of India would be closed for all vehicles from 8pm on Monday till 6am on Tuesday. People have been advised to take alternate roads through Vinay K. Shah Marg, Rajani Patel Marg, INOX, Vidhan Bhavan Junction , Free Press Circle, Mantralaya Junction, Godrej Junction, KC College Junction, Churchgate, MK Roat, GST Bhavan, Saifee Hospital, Opera House, Wilson College, Bandstand, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Bhadwar Park, Lalit Building and Churchgate Station.

Mumbai traffic police is also expected to be out in full force to ensure drunk driving offenders are punished.

Bengaluru: News agency IANS reports that 10,000 police personnel would be deployed across the city on Monday night. 80 platoons of reserve police force and 250 women cops would be on duty in the central business district (CBD) between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Vehicles won't be allowed on Brigade Road, a stretch of M.G. Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road and Museum Road between 9pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday. Parking in a 1km radius of CBD is also prohibited during these times. Four drone cameras and four LCD display systems on giant screens and 15 watch towers will monitor the revellers in the CBD area and track down mischief mongers.

Kolkata: Heavy traffic police deployment is expected in the city from Monday evening onwards with patrolling in areas like Park Street, Rashbehari and Hazra.