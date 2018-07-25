हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Newborn found dead on board Imphal-Delhi Air Asia flight

The Delhi Police and airport security have initiated an investigation.

File photo

New Delhi: A body of a newborn baby was found on an Air Asia flight on Wednesday. The Delhi-bound flight was coming from Imphal via Guwahati.

The Delhi Police and airport security have initiated an investigation. The infant's body has been sent for a forensic test.

The biological mother of the baby, who was also travelling on the flight, has not been identified yet.

She is reportedly a minor from Imphal, as per preliminary investigations.

The body of the infant was found inside the toilet by a flight staffer. Media reports suggest that the baby's mouth was stuffed with toilet paper.

The toilet paper was used apparently to prevent the kid from crying which would have alerted the passengers on board.

A case of murder has, meanwhile, been registered by Delhi Police.

(More details awaited)

