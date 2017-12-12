हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner arrives in Pakistan

Basaria has been appointed high commissioner to Islamabad for two years. 

PTI| Updated: Dec 12, 2017, 17:18 PM IST
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Basaria today arrived here via Wagah border.

The Indian high commission officials received Basaria at the Wagah border. He left for Islamabad after arriving here.

Basaria has been appointed high commissioner to Islamabad for two years. He is the 25th Indian high commissioner to Pakistan.

