News at a glance: April 12, 2018

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. CBI to probe Unnao rape case, FIR against Sengar amid midnight drama

An FIR has been registered against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar while a CBI probe has been ordered into Unnao rape and custodial death. https://bit.ly/2qpA7hf

2. CWG 2018 Live: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware reach wrestling finals

Sushil Kumar (74kg), Rahul Aware (57kg) and Babita Kumari (53kg) registered convincing wins to reach respective finals that will be played 12:30 pm onwards today. https://bit.ly/2HgSgYc

3. Pillar of Taj Mahal entry gate collapses due to heavy rain in Agra

The pillar was located at the southern entry gate of the monument. https://bit.ly/2Hcq8p9

4. Saibaba trust fumes over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shirdi' tweet on Piyush Goyal, demands apology

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi has slammed Rahul Gandhi over one of his tweets targeting Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal. https://bit.ly/2v65kL3

5. Anupam Kher aces former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's style - Watch viral video

Anupam Kher's first look as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' had left people spellbound. And now a video from the sets of the film in London has gone viral. https://bit.ly/2qpxxYq