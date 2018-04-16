News at a glance: April 16, 2018

Top headlines of the day:

Mohan Bhagwat says Indian Muslims did not demolish Ram Mandir, vows to 'fight' for it

The final hearing in the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is before the Supreme Court at present.



I can be raped or killed: Lawyer of Kathua victim's family claims threat ahead of trial

The trial in the Kathua rape and murder case is slated to begin on Monday.



Business on mind, PM Modi embarks on five-day tri-nation European trip

The Prime Minister will visit Sweden, United Kingdom and Germany.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurates nightclub in Lucknow, sparks row

The nightclub, called Let's Meet, was inaugurated by Sakshi Maharaj reportedly on Sunday.



No change in Syria mission, forces to return, says US amid World War 3 fears

President Donald Trump has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible, said White House.



Bigg Boss 12 auditions open, but with a twist

Details inside



Taekwondo instructor arrested for flashing, masturbating at 2 women in Delhi

About 20 cases of snatching, robbery and molestation have been filed against the Taekwondo instructor at various police stations in the city.