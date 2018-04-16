News at a glance: April 16, 2018

Top headlines of the day:
Mohan Bhagwat says Indian Muslims did not demolish Ram Mandir, vows to 'fight' for it
The final hearing in the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is before the Supreme Court at present. Read more
I can be raped or killed: Lawyer of Kathua victim's family claims threat ahead of trial
The trial in the Kathua rape and murder case is slated to begin on Monday. Read more
Business on mind, PM Modi embarks on five-day tri-nation European trip
The Prime Minister will visit Sweden, United Kingdom and Germany. Read more
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurates nightclub in Lucknow, sparks row
The nightclub, called Let’s Meet, was inaugurated by Sakshi Maharaj reportedly on Sunday. Read more
No change in Syria mission, forces to return, says US amid World War 3 fears
President Donald Trump has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible, said White House. Read more
Bigg Boss 12 auditions open, but with a twist
Details inside
Taekwondo instructor arrested for flashing, masturbating at 2 women in Delhi
About 20 cases of snatching, robbery and molestation have been filed against the Taekwondo instructor at various police stations in the city. Read more