News at a glance: April 18, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. TN journalists demand apology from Governor Purohit for patting cheek of lady reporter

A collective of journalists in Tamil Nadu have lashed out against Governor Banwarilal Purohit for patting the cheek of a lady reporter without taking her permission. Read full report

2. Road ahead is long, but we have determination in heart: Modi to Indian diaspora in Sweden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed members of the Indian community in Sweden. Talking about the vision of his government, the Prime Minister said that the road ahead is long but "we have our destination in sight and determination in heart". Read full report

3. BJP doesn't need social media to spread fake news, they have PM Modi: Divya Spandana

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh having ties with Pakistan. Read full report

4. Union Minister Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams escort vehicle

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged that there is a threat to his life after a vehicle in his security convoy was hit by a truck in a Tuesday midnight road accident. Read full report

5. Amethi will become California and Singapore in next 10 to 15 years: Rahul Gandhi

In a veiled attack on the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that no matter what attempt is made to stall the development of Amethi, no one can stop his Lok Sabha constituency from becoming a world-class education hub. Read full report