News at a glance: April 21, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Opposition gives notice for impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra; but a judge can never be impeached

In an unprecedented move, the leaders of Congress along with six other opposition parties met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday seeking "impeachment" of the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Read full report

2. Gagan Shakti 2018: IAF, Army undertake mass air evacuation drill, high hill troop transfer

In the ongoing Gagan Shakti 2018 exercise, the Indian Air Force along with the Indian Army undertook an InterValleyTroopTransfer (IVTT) and a mass casualty air evacuation drill. Read full report

3. PM Modi becomes 'mauni baba' in India, but talks on foreign land: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking about domestic issues on foreign soil and said he is coming back "empty-handed" from the UK which has given shelter to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Read full report

4. Siddaramaiah to decide on contesting from Badami after consulting Congress high command

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he would take a final call tomorrow on contesting from Badami in north Karnataka after discussing the issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Read full report

5. North Korea to suspend nuclear tests: Trump calls it big progress, Japan dissatisfied

Shortly after Kim Jong-un announced that North Korea will suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site, US President Donald Trump called it a 'big progress'. Read full report