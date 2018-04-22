News at a glance: April 22, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Kannada or English, please. Don't understand Hindi: Siddaramaiah tells BJP leader

When BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao tweeted to the CM about his plans to contest the May 12 assembly polls from two constituencies, the CM instead of replying to his question asked him to tweet in Kannada or English. Read full report

2. Over 600 academicians from across the globe write to PM Modi over rape cases

Over 600 academicians and scholars from across the globe have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their anguish over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and held his government responsible for the 'terrible state of affairs'. Read full report

3. Rough sea warning issued for several states, fishermen advised caution

As per the forecast generated by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), moderate to rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off the West coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Read full report

4. 17-year-old father allegedly kills 2-month-old son suspecting wife's illicit affair

A teenager allegedly killed his two-month-old son on Saturday on the suspicion that he was born out of his wife's illicit affair, police said. The incident was reported from outer Delhi's Mangolpuri this evening. Read full report

5. POCSO Act amendment gets thumbs up from B-town

The Centre has given its nod to an ordinance to amend the existing Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, allowing courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping minors, and Bollywood is all praise for it. Read full report