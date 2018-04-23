News at a glance: April 23, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Venkaiah Naidu rejects Oppositions' 'impeachment' notice against Chief Justice of India

In a major development, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected Congress-led Oppositions' notice to impeach Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, sources told Zee Media. Read full report

2. Upset over PM Modi's remarks, AIIMS' doctors say don't mock us on international platform

Doctors of AIIMS' Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) on Monday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in London where he had highlighted malpractices of doctors and had also said doctors attend conferences abroad to promote pharmaceutical firms. Read full report

3. Teen creates UP DGP's fake Twitter handle, orders to expedite probe in case involving brother

A Class 10 boy in Uttar Pradesh created a fake Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gorakhpur to speed up the investigation in a cheating case involving his elder brother. Read full report

4. 50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, name it Bahujan Azad Party

As many as 50 alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country quit their jobs to form a political party. Designated as Bahujan Azad Party, the IITans are currently waiting for the approval from the Election Commission. Read full report

5. IPL 2018: Sanju Samson gets Orange Cap, Markande gets back Purple

Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson scored 52 against Mumbai. On way to his fifty, he replaced Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap. Sanju Samson sits atop the run-getters list with 239 runs in 6 innings, with the highest score of an unbeaten 92. Kohli too holds the highest score of 92 not out. Read full report