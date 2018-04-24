News at a glance: April 24, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. States like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan keeping India backward: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the reason why India is backward is because of the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Read full report

2. Shiv Sena takes a dig at PM Modi, says his 'Jubaan Sambhalo' advice to BJP leaders ineffective

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' – a Marathi language daily newspaper, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, holding him responsible for the 'irresponsible' statements made BJP lawmakers and members. Read full report

3. Karnataka Assembly 2018: State suffered badly under BJP rule, says Deve Gowda

Karnataka has suffered badly under the BJP rule, said HD Deve Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister of India on Tuesday. Read full report

4. Apple Watch Series 3 available on Reliance Jio: Pre-orders, launch offer and more

Reliance Jio has become the first all-4G operator in India to launch Apple Watch Series 3, the company said on Tuesday. Read full report

5. Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 45

Wishes poured in to flood the social media from all over the world as legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar marked his 45th birthday on Tuesday. Read full report