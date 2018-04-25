News at a glance: April 25, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Asaram rape case: Security heightened outside Jodhpur jail, verdict shortly

Four and a half years after self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was jailed for allegedly raping a teenage girl, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday. Read full report

2. India-Russia defence deals face US sanctions as Trump tries to punish Putin

US sanctions on Russian military exports have put the brakes on a $6 billion deal with India and may derail the arms purchases of other US allies around Asia, experts say. Read full report

3. Gagan Shakti 2018: IAF conducts pan India exercise, aims real-time coordination in intense battle scenario

The Indian Air Force conducted pan India Exercise Gagan Shakti-2018 from 08-22 Apr 2018. The aim of the exercise was real-time coordination, deployment and employment of air power in a short and intense battle scenario. Read full report

4. Over 5,000 Gujarat farmers battling land acquisition seek 'death'

Over 5,000 people in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, battling against the acquisition of land by a state power utility, have written letters to authorities seeking permission to die, a farmers' body leader on Wednesday claimed. Read full report

5. IPL 2018: Williamson wears Orange Cap on Matchday 18; Purple Cap back to Markande

Hyderabad's Kane Williamson went past Rajasthan's Sanju Samson (239 in six matches) during his innings of 29 against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium and became the new owner of the Orange Cap with 259 runs in six matches. Read full report