News at a glance: April 26, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Kushinagar accident: School van rams into train, 13 children killed; UP CM rushes to spot

A school van rammed into a train killing thirteen people and seriously injuring seven others in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The mishap took place on Thursday morning at around 6:45-7 am. There were at least 25 people, mostly children in the van. Read full report

2. Campaign with full force, all men & women must be on the ground: PM to Karnataka BJP members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to get to the ground and campaign for the party with full force for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Read full report

3. Delhi, UP top UGC's list of fake universities across India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 24 fake universities across India. The Commission has said that these 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees. Read full report

4. Get your brain examined, visit temple for peace: Tripura CM's advise to Mamata Banerjee

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discredited the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched a scathing attack on former saying that she 'should get her brain examined in a hospital'. Read full report

5. IPL 2018: Orange Cap sits on Rayudu's head, Purple Cap stays with Markande

CSK opener Ambati Rayudu struck a breezy half-century on Wednesday to become the new owner of the Orange Cap and along with MS Dhoni guided his team to a five-wicket win over RCB in Bengaluru. Read full report