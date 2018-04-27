News at a glance: April 27, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar may face potency test

Sengar, who is the main accused in the horrific Unnao gangrape case, is in 12-day CBI remand which ends today. https://bit.ly/2r2kyLT

Aishwarya Rai represents Indian women, not Diana Hayden: Tripura CM courts controversy, again

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's latest statement on beauty pageants, Indian women and "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World has stirred a fresh controversy. https://bit.ly/2vOxhHw

PM Modi to meet Chinese President Jinping today; border issues to top the talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wuhan late on Thursday night for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is scheduled to hold one-to-one talks with Xi. https://bit.ly/2Kia4kr

IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 20: SRH and KXIP swap places after low-scoring thriller

Hyderabad registered their fifth win in seven IPL 2018 matches to move one place up to second in the standings on Thursday. https://bit.ly/2HwN6UF

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' teaser trends at number one spot on YouTube—Watch it again

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying none other than superstar Sanjay Dutt in the biopic based on his controversial life journey. https://bit.ly/2qYLWua