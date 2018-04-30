News at a glance: April 30, 2018

Here are the top news of the day

India, China have maturity to sort things out peacefully: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The tone of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement was a far cry from the threatening tone of just weeks ago.



Statue vandalism continues: Ambedkar's bust decapitated in Jharkhand's Giridih

The spate of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues in different parts of the country has reached Jharkhand`s Giridih, where a statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was found decapitated by miscreants on Sunday.



PM Modi set to inaugurate Kishanganga Project, which Pakistan tried very hard to stop

Pakistan has time and again tried to block the project. But India's right to construct the project had been affirmed by the International Court of Arbitration.



Priya Prakash Varrier's stills from the sets of Oru Adaar Love - See

Internet users are smitten by Priya's charm and cuteness.

Pakistan plans major space mission to aid military, spy on India

Pakistan is planning to launch an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion.