News at a glance: April 30, 2018

India, China have maturity to sort things out peacefully: Chinese Foreign Ministry
The tone of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement was a far cry from the threatening tone of just weeks ago. Read more
Statue vandalism continues: Ambedkar's bust decapitated in Jharkhand's Giridih
The spate of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues in different parts of the country has reached Jharkhand`s Giridih, where a statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was found decapitated by miscreants on Sunday. Read more
PM Modi set to inaugurate Kishanganga Project, which Pakistan tried very hard to stop
Pakistan has time and again tried to block the project. But India's right to construct the project had been affirmed by the International Court of Arbitration. Read more
Priya Prakash Varrier's stills from the sets of Oru Adaar Love - See
Internet users are smitten by Priya's charm and cuteness. Read more
Pakistan plans major space mission to aid military, spy on India
Pakistan is planning to launch an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion. Read more