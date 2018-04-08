News at a glance: April 8, 2018

Top headlines of the day:

1. CWG 2018 Live, Day 4: Punam, Manu on top; weightlifting, shooting give India golden start

2. CWG 2018: With 6 Gold, India advance to the third spot in the medals tally

At present, India's medals tally reads 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. Read more

3. Justice Chelameswar reminds CJI Misra of ‘responsibilities with power’

Justice Chelameswar asserted on the need to fix the system rather than moving to “impeach” the Chief Justice of India. Read more

4. Indian Railways shocker: Train moves on track without engine - watch

Passengers onboard Ahmedabad-Puri express train were in for a dreadful shock as the train started moving on the tracks without any engine. The coaches of the train started rolling down the tracks near Titlagarh on Odisha reportedly because skid brakes were not applied. Read more

5. Actors Vijay, Nassar protest in Chennai over Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery water issue

Protests have continued unabated in Tamil Nadu over Centre’s alleged failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board. Read more

6. Kapil Sharma's ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes says he is suicidal, blames new girl

Kapil Sharma on Friday tweeted a copy of the complaint filed by him against Spotboye editor Vicky Lalwani, Preeti and Neeti. Read more

7. Arun Jaitley under medical observation; kidney transplant operation likely today

The FM has reportedly been under medical observation at the country’s premier medical institute since Saturday. Read more