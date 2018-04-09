News at a glance: April 9, 2018

Top headlines of the day:

CWG 2018 Live Updates: Jitu Rai's gold leads India's five medals on Day 5

CWG 2018 Live Updates: Jitu Rai's gold leads India's five medals on Day 5

Catch all the live updates from the fifth day of competition at Gold Coast 2018. India's medals tally currently reads 8 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze.



2 Shiv Sena leaders shot dead, NCP MLA and 3 others arrested

Motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Kotkar and Thube in Shahunagar area of Ahmednagar. Read More

Forget BJP winning LS polls, under united opposition Modi may lose Varanasi in 2019: Rahul

The BSP and the SP jointly fought Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats during the recent bypolls, costing the BJP both the seats. Read More



Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates

Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.



Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding not happening this year

Details inside