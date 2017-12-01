News at a glance: December 1, 2017

New Delhi: Here are the top stories of December 1, 2017

1. Cyclone Ockhi leaves 8 dead in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; schools closed in Chennai

At least eight people are dead and over 80 fishermen and 50 boats have gone missing after Cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Read More

2. Uttar Pradesh local body elections 2017 results: Live updates

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh faces its biggest electoral test on Friday since coming to power earlier this year. Read More

3. Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi again, questions Gujarat govt's power purchase decisions

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter today and questioned the BJP govt's decision to purchase power from private sector firms in Gujarat.Read More

4. Barack Obama in Delhi: May meet 'good friend' Modi after town hall meet

Obama is visiting India for a town hall hosted by the foundation that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama run. Read More

5. Padmavati second trailer to put all rumours, controversies to rest?

And in order to put all rumours and controversies to rest, the makers of Padmavati are reportedly planning to unveil the second trailer of the film. Read More

6. Minor sexually assaulted by teacher at prominent Kolkata school

The kindergarten student was allegedly abused inside a toilet during school hours. Read More