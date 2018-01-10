News at a glance: December 10, 2018

Here's what is grabbing the news today:

1. UIDAI introduces Virtual ID for Aadhaar-card holders: All you should know

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number. Read more



2. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court directs re-investigation of 186 cases

These cases had earlier been closed by the SIT probing the case. Read more



3. How much salary you want, Madhya Pradesh govt asks doctors in ad

The government has released an advertisement asking doctors about the salary they want. Read more



4. Don't remember national anthem: New Aligarh Mayor's statement sparks controversy

The statement comes a barely a month after Furkan's controversial oath ceremony, where the BSP corporator took the oath of secrecy in Urdu. Read more

5. Do Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? SC seeks response from Centre

The apex court will decide on whether indeed Hindi prayer sung in 1100 KVs in the country promote a particular religion and if this violated the Constitution. Read more



6. Shocking: Mother discovers pregnancy 45 minutes before giving birth

Imagine discovering your pregnancy and delivering a little baby – all within 45 minutes. Read more

