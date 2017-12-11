News at a glance: December 11, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Three Pakistani terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists were on Sunday late night gunned down in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Unisoo of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district. Another terrorist has been captured in an injured state, reported ANI on Monday. The gunfight also left a civilian dead. Read full report

2. Group of French tourists attacked, molested in Mirzapur; 8 arrested

A group of French tourists were on Sunday allegedly beaten up and molested in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. However, police claimed that a woman from Varanasi, and not foreign nationals, were beaten up and molested by a group of miscreants. Read full report

3. Now, ‘Afzal ka yaar’ posters target Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

With the last phase of polling remaining in Gujarat Assembly elections, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure their victory. The campaigning for the polls has witnessed several exchanges of jibes and allegations, and an equal share of controversies. Read full report

4. 15-year-old cancer survivor gang-raped in UP; raped again by passerby

A 15-year-old cancer survivor was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Sarojini Nagar area. She was again raped by one person whom she asked for help. Confirming the incident police said the incident took place Friday night when the girl had gone out to meet an acquaintance. Read full report

5. Dilip Kumar birthday: Legendary actor turns 95

Legendary actor of Hindi cinema – Dilip Kumar – has turned 95 today. The thespian, who has wowed actors across many generations by his acting skills, will have a quiet birthday celebration this year owing to his health. Read full report