News at a glance: December 12, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Shiv Sena attacks Modi again, questions PM's 'Pakistan meddling in Gujarat' theory

Ruling BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resorting to "histrionics" and taking the ongoing Gujarat election campaign to "a new low". The Maharashtra-based party said that PM Modi "dug up the graves of the Mughal regime" in his campaign, instead of speaking about "vikas" (development) issues, to target the opposition Congress. Read full report

2. Javed Akhtar clarifies on equating ex-PM Manmohan Singh with God

Noted poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who sparked a controversy by equating former prime minister Manmohan Singh with god, has now clarified on his remark. Taking to Twitter, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that he did not equate the two but merely questioned by God was not held accountable for the happenings around. Read full report

3. Rahul rakes up Una flogging, asks what Modi has done for Dalits

Congress party president-elect Rahul Gandhi’s questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues unabated. In his series of questions on microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader on Tuesday posted his 14th question for PM Modi. Read full report

4. Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma jai mala ceremony video leaked – Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are man and wife now. The star cricketer and the Bollywood actress solemnised their Hindu traditional wedding in presence of family and very close friends at a serene venue in the lap of nature in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. Read full report

5. North India gets colder after overnight rain, several trains cancelled

Heavy rainfall across parts of north India has brought down the mercury, further intensifying the cold weather conditions. According to the Met department, Western disturbances have caused a heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and triggered snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. Read full report