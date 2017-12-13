News at a glance: December 13, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

Ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda found guilty in coal scam case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday found former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda guilty in a coal block allocation scam case. Read more.

A Taiwanese woman’s message to Alpesh Thakor on ‘PM eats mushrooms’ remark

Messi Joe, a woman from Taiwan has posted a video saying no such mushroom is available in her country, asking politicians in India to refrain from dragging her country’s name in electoral battles. Read more.

Devendra Fadnavis's wife trolled for 'spreading Christianity', advised to promote Hindu festivals

Some social media users slammed Amruta Fadnavis for promoting a charity linked to Christmas, while others accused her of spreading Christianity. Read more.

On Modi’s Pakistan remark, Hardik says ‘unfortunate to have a weak PM’

Hardik Patel has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s allegation that Pakistan is interfering in Gujarat Assembly elections. Read more.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Mohali: Hosts look to strike back

Handed an embarrassing defeat in the inaugural ODI, a wounded India would look to get even against an inspired Sri Lanka in a do-or-die second match on Wednesday. Read more.