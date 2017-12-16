News at a glance: December 16, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. After steering Congress for 19 years, Sonia to pass baton to Rahul today

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday is set to receive a formal certificate of being elected the Congress president unopposed from the party's central election authority at a function at the AICC headquarters on Saturday. Read full report

2. 5 years since Nirbhaya gang-rape: 'When will accused be hanged?'

Five years since December 16, 2012 gang-rape case of Nirbhaya, the four convicted rapists are yet to be hanged. Last month, the victim's mother Asha Devi asked why the accused have not yet been hanged? Her questioning comes after five months of Supreme Court's verdict. Read full report

3. PM Modi to kick-start BJP election campaign in poll-bound Mizoram, Meghalaya today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya on Saturday to kick-start Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in both the states. The PM is expected to announce the opening of a party branch office in Shillong and launch the election campaign at Polo ground. Read full report

4. Ravindra Jadeja hits six sixes in an over, joins elite list

He is out of the limited-overs sides for some time but, Ravindra Jadeja put the national selectors in a spot of bother by hitting six sixes in an over, albeit in a inter-district T20 tournament on Friday (December 15). Read full report

5. Vijay Diwas: December 16, 1971 - When India won and Bangladesh got liberated

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 is heralded as one of the most convincing victories in the annals of the military history. It culminated with the abject surrender of Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (now, Bangladesh), with almost 1,00,000 being taken prisoners of war (PoWs), and eventually leading up to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16. Read full report