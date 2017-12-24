News at a glance: December 24, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. TTV Dhinakaran takes massive lead in RK Nagar by-polls

The results of RK Nagar by-poll will be declared by today evening. The counting for the same began at 8 am on Sunday. Over 73 percent voting was recorded in the Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) Assembly by-poll, which was held on Thursday, December 21. Read full report

2. Who will be next Himachal CM? BJP high command to decide today

Following the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the party on Sunday is likely to name the next chief minister of the state. The BJP legislative party is expected to meet at 12.30 pm today at Peterhof to declare the new CM's name. Read full report

3. After Fortis, Gurugram Medanta Hospital charges Rs 16 lakh for child's dengue treatment

A Gurugram based hospital charged nearly Rs 16 lakh for 21 days from the family of an eight-year-old boy, who was suffering from Dengue and later died. The boy was shifted to a different hospital after Gurugram's Medanta Hospital made the family shell out a huge amount. Read full report

4. Christmas gift: Kulbhusan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Pakistan on December 25

Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row, will meet his wife and mother in Pakistan on Christmas, December 25, 2017. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad will accompany the duo during the meeting, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. Read full report

5. Yogi's promise to Noida home buyers: Possession of 40,000 flats by December 31

At least 40,000 home buyers will get possession of their apartments by the end of December 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. There are buyer-builder disputes, farmers-authority disputes, Gram Panchayat- authority disputes which need to be resolved, said the chief minister. Read full report