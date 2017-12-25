News at a glance: December 25, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Delhi-NCR's Christmas gift: PM Modi to inaugurate new Magenta metro line today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line here. Tight security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister's visit. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. Read full report

2. This Christmas, Mumbai gets first AC local train: Know route, fare and other details

The Maximum city is all set to get its first suburban air-conditioned (AC) local train on Christmas Day, December 25. The AC local will initially run in the Churchgate-Borivali stretch and later extend to Virar. Read full report

3. Watch: Man brandishes gun amid scuffle with Banke Bihari temple staff

A scuffle broke out on Sunday between devotees and staff of Banke Bihar temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. Amid the scuffle, one of the devotees took out a gun inside the temple premises. A video of the scuffle, accessed through a CCTV camera, was released by ANI. Read full report

4. A brief reunion: Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Islamabad today

Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will on Monday arrive in Pakistan to meet the Indian prisoner on death row. They will arrive in Islamabad by a commercial flight and leave the same day after the meeting. India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh will accompany the visitors to the meeting. Read full report

5. When NOTA scored more than BJP in RK Nagar by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is not going to be too happy about this. In the contest between the None Of The Above (NOTA) and BJP during the RK Nagar by-polls results, NOTA managed to pull in more votes than the saffron party candidate Karu Nagarajan. Read full report