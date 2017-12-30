News at a glance: December 30, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. FIR registered against wrestler Sushil Kumar and his supporters

Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against wrestler Sushil Kumar and his supporters on charges of thrashing fellow wrestler Praveen Rana a day earlier. An FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered after Sushil's supporters allegedly clashed with supporters of Praveen at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Read full report

2. Shocking - 51 girls held hostage and sexually abused in madrasa, rescued by police

In a shocking case, 51 girls were allegedly held hostage and sexually abused by the manager of a madrasa in Lucknow's Shahadatganj area. The girls were rescued on Friday by the police. The accused manager has also been arrested. More than 125 girls study at the madrasa, said the police. Some girls filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them. Read full report

3. Time for accountability: PM Narendra Modi puts out six questions for BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted six questions for BJP MPs on the Namo App to take stock of the work being carried at the ground level across the country and to assess citizen's reaction to various policies and schemes implemented. Read full report

4. India to register protest with Palestinian after envoy shares stage with Hafiz Saeed

Miffed with photos of Palestinian Ambassador sharing the dais with Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to register the protest with Palestinian authorities. Read full report

5. Unable to show Aadhaar card, Kargil martyr's wife denied medical treatment, dies

A Kargil martyr's wife died after being refused treatment on the grounds of lack of Aadhaar card in Haryana's Sonipat. The incident took place on Friday. The woman, who was in a serious condition, was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by family members. Read full report