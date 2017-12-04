News at a glance: December 4, 2017

A quick glance at the top news of the day

1. Rahul Gandhi's 6th question to PM Modi is on 7th pay commission

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's sixth question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the seventh pay commission and its implementation. Read more here

2. Before marriage, Hadiya's husband was in touch with IS suspects, claims NIA

Husband of Hadiya was allegedly in touch with two key accused in IS Omar-al-Hindi case before his marriage, as per NIA probe.Read more here.

3. Cyclone Ockhi: Gujarat, Maharashtra on alert as IMD issues fresh warning

Cyclone Ockhi is now moving towards the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra said the Indian Meteorological Department while issuing a “very severe cyclonic storm” warning and advising fishermen not to venture into the sea. Read more

4. A Kohinoor paan worth Rs 5,000, meant for the newly-married

There’s a 50-year-old paan shop in Aurangabad, and is popular for a strange reason. Though there are 51 types of paan on the menu of the shop, one of it costs as much as Rs 5,000. Read more

5. Bharti Singh is Mrs Haarsh Limbachiyaa now! See wedding pics

Comedienne Bharti Singh tied the nuptial knot with beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a gala wedding ceremony at the Marquis Beach Resort in Goa on Sunday, December 3. Read more

6. Watch: PM Narendra Modi’s special video message on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greeting to Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to extend his wishes for the Naval force. Read more