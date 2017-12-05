News at a glance: December 5, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Talking of 'jumla' & GST, Rahul asks 7th question - will BJP serve only the rich?

In his series of questions to the Prime Minister, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre is only going to serve the rich. Read more.



2. Linking Aadhaar with different services: Mark these dates

Check out the deadline for linking Aadhaar with these services and also know how to do it. Read more.



3. Know why Kangana said no to Azmi’s petition for Deepika’s safety

Kangana Ranaut has been fighting a lone battle against industry heavyweight Hrithik Roshan without any support from anyone in the film fraternity. Read more



4. Watch: BBC confuses Shashi Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Big B; receives flak

A video clip of a tribute to Shashi Kapoor played on BBC has gone viral on social media. Read more



5. Cyclone Ockhi: Western Railways gears up to tackle any emergency

With Cyclone Ockhi making its way towards Mumbai, the authorities are gearing up to tackle the emergency situation. While schools in Mumbai metropolitan region have already been asked to remain shut, the Western Railways has also pulled up its socks. Read more

