News at a glance: December 6, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Rahul is ‘Babar bhakt’ & ‘kin of Khilji’: BJP attacks Gandhi scion over Babri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday accused Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to oppose construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Read More

2. National-level hockey player found dead; cops suspect suicide, family cries 'murder'

A national-level hockey player was found dead in his car, parked outside a friend's home, in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Tuesday. Read More

3. Narendra Modi emerges as 'most tweeted about world leader' after Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the "most tweeted about world leader" after US President Donald Trump in 2017, microblogging site Twitter said on Tuesday. Also, the Prime Minister continues to be the most followed Indian on the site. Read More

4. Suriya beats Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood superstars – Here’s how

Tamil superstar Suriya has surpassed Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan by achieving a feat no other actor could, this year. The Singam of Southern cinema, Suriya won the ‘Golden tweet’ of 2017 in India for posting the second look for his Tamil film, Thaana Serndha Kootam which was retweeted over 70,000 times till December 5, reports suggest. Read More

5. Jignesh Mevani's convoy attacked during Gujarat poll campaign. He blames BJP

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani allegedly faced an attack on one of his cars in his convoy when he was campaigning on Tuesday. The leader alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters were behind the attack. Read More

6. RBI monetary policy review today: Will MPC go for a rate cut?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to lower the key interest rate in its monetary policy review on Wednesday following a jump in inflation. Read More