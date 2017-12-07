News at a glance: December 7, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Indian drone invaded China’s airspace, crashed, alleges Chinese media

The Chinese state media has alleged that an Indian drone invaded its airspace and crashed. A senior Chinese defence official was quoted by China-based Xinhua news agency as saying that the Chinese border troops "took a professional and responsible attitude" and carried out identification verification of the device. Read full report

2. Kheti par Gabbar Singh ki maar: Rahul now questions Modi on farmers’ woes

After questioning PM Narendra Modi on the issues of woman safety, price rise and healthcare, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted a question on farmers’ woes. In his 9th question to PM Modi, the Congress leader alleged that farmers were given stepmotherly treatment by the government. Read full report

3. Karan Johar unveils Ranveer Singh’s first look as Simmba – See Pic

Karan Johar took to Twitter to unveil Ranveer Singh’s first look as Simmba in the Rohit Shetty directorial. The film happens to be Ranveer and Karan’s first venture with blockbuster filmmaker Shetty. It is apparent from the poster that Ranveer Singh plays a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. His quirky expression drops ample hints about Ranveer’s character in the film. Read full report

4. After ‘PM not real Hindu’ remark, Sibal targets Modi over Ram Mandir issue

Days after claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a ‘real’ Hindu, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Read full report

5. Priyanka Chopra voted sexiest Asian woman in UK poll

Priyanka Chopra has been voted the Sexiest Asian Woman in the world in an annual UK poll released here today. The 35-year-old ‘Quantico’ actor topped the 2017 edition of the popular '50 Sexiest Asian Women' poll by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye for a record-breaking fifth time. Read full report