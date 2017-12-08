News at a glance: December 8, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company may have all-ladies wing to target women

In the murky dealing of the Underworld, there has been one unwritten rule that almost every gang has long abided by - keeping women and families out of conflict. Now, all of that may be all set to change.

2. Woman's religion does not merge with husband's faith after marriage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the law does not sanction the concept of a woman's religion getting merged with her husband's faith after an inter-religion marriage. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it was only the woman who can decide about her religious identity by exercising her right to choice.

3. If not the mother, would you salute Afzal Guru? Asks Venkaiah Naidu

Reacting to the objections raised by some quarters on singing 'Vande Mataram', Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has asked, "If not your mother, who would you salute, Afzal Guru".

4. Donald Trump dangles shoddy Middle East peace plan to douse Jerusalem fire

When President Donald Trump told the Palestinian president of his intention to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, he assured him a peace plan being put together would please the Palestinians, officials said, an apparent effort to limit fallout over his break with longtime US policy.

5. Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma's marriage plans: The star couple may surprise us soon

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's impending marriage has been making headlines for quite some time now. The dashing cricketer took time to admit to being in love with the pretty Bollywood actress and now it's no secret.