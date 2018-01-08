News at a glance: December 8, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

1. CM Vasundhara Raje confirms, 'Padmavat' won't release in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat will not be allowed to release in the state. Read more

2. Major reduction in number of Chinese troops in Doklam, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief pitched for modernisation of the force and said that India needs to be ready for "future wars". Read more

3. SC to reconsider constitutional validity of Section 377 which criminalises homosexuality

SC issued a notice to the Central government seeking its response on a writ petition filed by five members of the LGBT community, who said that they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences. Read more

4. Flaunt it, get punished: Subramanian Swamy's message to LGBT community

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has a few words for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community. Read more

5. Shocking: 12-year-old girl raped by father for 5 years, with help from mother

A 12-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped by her own father for more than five years. What's even more shocking is that the minor's mother, who was aware of the entire case, aided the father with the crime. Read more

6. Bihar MP's son in Delhi T20 team without playing a match this season

Bihar politician Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak Ranjan has walked into Delhi's T20 side without a single match. Read more

7. Don't need to learn Hindutva from Yogi Adityanath, a Nathuram Godse supporter: Siddaramaiah

A war of words ensued between the two leaders on micro-blogging site Twitter. Read more

8. End of AugustaWestland case?

An Italian court today acquitted Giuseppe Orsi, the former president of defence and aerospace giant Finmeccanica, of charges related to alleged bribes paid in exchange for a Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal to sell 12 AugustaWestland helicopters to India. Read more