News at a glance (Evening): March 16, 2018

Here's a look at the top news of the day:

1. People's mentality hasn't changed: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on ex-Karnataka top cop's remark

“It would have been better if he had spoken about our struggle than making a personal remark,” said Asha Devi. Read more



2. Replace 'Sindh' with 'Northeast' in National Anthem: Congress MP moves resolution in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Ripun Bora said North East is an important part of India, but it is unfortunate that it is not part of the national anthem. Read more



3. Irrfan Khan opens up about his 'rare disease', says diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour

Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. The actor tweeted and informed his fans about his health on Friday. Read more



4. South India subsidises the North, where is the reward for development: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Congress CM's opinion reflects the growing chorus of voices in the South that are questioning the disparity. The issue is heating up over proposals to use the 2011 census as the basis for Central planning, which puts all southern states at a disadvantage. Read more



5. Singer Daler Mehndi convicted for human trafficking, jailed for 2 years

A case against Daler Mehndi, his brother Shamsher and some of his associates, was registered by the Patiala police following a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbehra village in Punjab in 2003. Read more



6. 'It's a betrayal': Open rebellion in AAP after Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Majithia

Kejriwal had on Thursday apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade, saying he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded. Read more

7. Narendra Modi government still in comfortable majority despite TDP's exit from NDA

The TDP's exit could have a greater impact on the government in the Rajya Sabha. Read more

