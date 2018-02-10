News at a glance: February 10, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Terrorists attack Army camp in J&K's Sunjwan, one soldier injured

A group of heavily armed terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan area on Saturday. Two people - an Army havaldar and his daughter - have been injured in the firing by the terrorists. The camp is located on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. Read full report

2. PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Palestine today, here's his schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to three West Asian countries, will arrive in Palestine on Saturday. The Prime Minister will transit to Palestinian capital Ramallah in what will be the first ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Palestine. Read full report

3. I've begun to fear as even girls have started drinking beer: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is a worried man these days as girls have started consuming alcohol. "I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. Read full report

4. Donald Trump signs budget deal, bringing end to second US shutdown of 2018

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signed a combined funding and budget bill that was passed by Congress hours earlier and will increase federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, bringing an end to the second government shutdown this year. Read full report

5. Teddy Day 2018: Celebrate the occasion in a unique way with these ideas

Valentine's week is here and each day is special in its own way. Today, February 10 is Teddy day! Teddy bears are a symbol of love and there are a lot of ways you can celebrate this day with your beloved. If you want to do something extra special for your girlfriend, here are a few ideas! Read full report